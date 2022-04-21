Delhi Capitals take on Rajasthan Royals in match 34 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The DC vs RR clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 22, 2022 (Friday) as both teams aim for a win. So ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you DC vs RR head-to-head records and likely playing XI. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Delhi Capitals have had a mixed run in IPL 2022 so far but are entering this game on the back of a dominating performance against Punjab Kings. DC are aiming for the playoffs spot and will aim to get there with a win. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have been consistent in the competition and will look to consolidate their place in the top four with a positive result. IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Star Mitchell Marsh Tests Positive For COVID-19.

DC vs RR Head-to-Head Record

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have met each other 24 times in the IPL. Both teams have a similar head-to-head record with 12 wins apiece.

DC vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 34 Key Players

David Warner has been sensational for DC and will be a key player for them alongside Kuldeep Yadav. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal will play an important role for RR

DC vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 34 Mini Battles

David Warner vs Trent Boult will be one of the key battles to look forward to in the game. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson vs Kuldeep Yadav can also decide the outcome of the match.

DC vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 34 Venue and Match Timing

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals (DC vs RR) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 22, 2022 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

DC vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 34 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match live on Star Sports channels. The DC vs RR match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the DC vs RR live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

DC vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 34 Likely Playing XIs

DC Predicted Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (C, WK), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

RR Predicted Playing 11: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C, WK), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2022 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).