Delhi Capitals (DC) face 2016 IPL champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Kolkata on April 29, 2023, Saturday. With half of the tournament-matches completed, the race for the IPL 2023 playoff qualification has got started. After struggling in the first five games, Delhi Capitals have finally found their winning momentum as they registered two consecutive wins on the trot, including the seven-run triumph against the Hyderabad in their previous fixture. Regardless of that, Delhi are still in the bottom-end of the points table after managing to register only wins out of the seven matches. Hyderabad, on the other hand, are also finding it difficult as they have not lost three consecutive matches in a row with the latest defeat coming against Capitals. After recording two wins out of the seven games, they are just one place – ninth – above Delhi with four points. After deciding to bat first, Delhi managed only 144 runs on board after some magical spell from Hyderabad’s Washington Sundar who bagged three scalps. Chasing 145 only Mayank Agarwal top-scored (49) as Aiden Markram’s side fell short by seven runs to lose the game. For Delhi, bowlers, Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel produced wicket-taking magical spells. IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Lauds RR Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal for His Match-Winning Knock Against CSK.

Delhi Weather Report

Expected Weather at Arun Jaitley Stadium for IPL 2023 match between DC and SRH

The good news is that you can catch David Warner and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is low chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between DC and SRH is good with the temperature expected to be around 24-33 degrees Celsius.

Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch for the IPL game between Delhi and Hyderabad is a little bit slow and sluggish. As the game progress, the pitch will slow down. Teams batting first will find it easier to bat on during the first innings. Spinner comes into the equation during the second innings.

