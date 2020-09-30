Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered their first win of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Set a target of 163, Delhi Capitals could manage only 147 for seven in their allotted 20 overs. Spinner Rashid Khan was named Man of the Match for his figures of 3/14. Following this win, Sunrisers moved to sixth spot on the IPL 2020 points table. DC vs SRH Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Delhi Capitals by 15 Runs..

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was the top-scorer for DC with 34 runs. Rashid proved to be the difference between the two sides as he provided his team with vital breakthroughs. “I don't put pressure on myself that I have to create an impact. I just keep myself calm and composed and focus on what I can do. I just go out there and do the basics right and enjoy the game. I bowled quicker today, when I started and bowled my first ball, I realised it. You need two three balls to know what the right pace is,” Rashid said after the match. Meanwhile, check out the stats from DC vs SRH IPL 2020 match. Rashid Khan, Other SRH Bowlers Help Sunrisers Hyderabad Record First Win in IPL 2020, Netizens Praise Team for Wonderful Performance in DC vs SRH Match.

# 3/14 are Rashid Khan's best bowling figures in IPL.

# Jonny Bairstow scored his fourth half-century in IPL.

# This was David Warner's 50th appearance as captain in IPL.

# Abdul Samad becomes third player from Jammu and Kashmir to play in IPL.

# Ishant Sharma is one of those players who have played in all the editions of IPL.

# This was Sunrisers Hyderabad's tenth win over Delhi Capitals in IPL out of 16 matches.

Earlier batting first, thanks to half-century by Jonny Bairstow, SRH scored 162 for four. Apart from him, David Warner and Kane Williamson chipped in with valuable 45 and 41. For Delhi, Kagiso Rabada and Amit Mishra picked two wickets each.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2020 12:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).