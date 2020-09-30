Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs to record their maiden win in IPL 2020. SRH, who were asked to bat first, successfully defended 162 runs to clinch their first win in Indian Premier League season 13. Delhi Capitals, who started the game at the top of IPL 2020 points table and with an all-win record on their plate, could put only 147/7 on the scoreboard chasing 163 runs to win and faced their first defeat of IPL 2020 season. Meanwhile, SRH fans were on the moon after their team registered their first win on the tournament and celebrated the occasion with funny memes and GIFs. DC vs SRH Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Delhi Capitals by 15 Runs.

Asked to bat first, Sunrisers were off to a good start with David Warner and Jonny Bairstow adding 77 runs for the opening wicket. Warner scored 45 from 33 balls with the help of two maximums and three boundaries while his opening partner Jonny Bairstow scored his second half-century of IPL 2020. Bairstow made 53 from 48 deliveries and was involved in a fifty-run partnership with Kane Williamson, who made a return to the side after regaining full fitness and was instrumental in SRH putting 160+ runs on the scoreboard. Williamson scored 41 from just 26 deliveries and helped his side put a respectable total. Ishan Kishan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Aditi Hundia Praises Mumbai Indians Youngster for His Magnificent Knock in RCB vs MI IPL 2020 Match (Check Post).

Delhi then lost Prithvi Shaw in the very first over before Rashid Khan ran through the Delhi top-order and restricted them to 62/3 at one stage. Bhuvneshwar, who had struck first with Shaw’s wicket, returned and removed the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer and Rashid Khan completed his spell with the important wicket of Rishabh Pant, who struggled to put out the spinner. Young T Natarajan also impressed with some fine death bowling. He was rewarded with the wicket of Marcus Stoinis for keeping a consistent yorker line throughout the death.

