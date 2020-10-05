Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Adam Zampa will reunite when they face each other from their respective teams in upcoming RCB vs DC, Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match. Both cricketers are known for their romance and they do not shy away from sharing their love bonding in front of the camera. The Australian cricketers are known for their relationship which went viral during Pakistan vs Australia ODI series March 2019. In the below article, we will share 'brewmantic reunion' post for Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis ahead of RCB vs DC, IPL 2020 match. RCB vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 19.

Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis were caught on camera getting cosy with each other during PAK vs AUS ODI series March 2019 which took place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It is obvious when these two players will meet on the same UAE soil, their last year memories will be refreshed and even their fans will recall this sweet moment. Delhi Capitals led by Shreyas Iyer is currently at the top of the point table with six points, while Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore is at the second spot with six points. Stoinis played an important knock and bowled a brilliant death over in DC's opening game against Kings XI Punjab which Delhi won in the super-over. Adam Zampa has played two games so far and we can expect him to see in RCB playing XI as spinners play a crucial role on the track at UAE. Royal Challengers Bangalore Wish Their All-Rounder Washington Sundar ‘Happy Birthday’ Ahead of RCB vs DC, Dream11 IPL 2020 Match (View Post)

Delhi Capitals Romantic Post For Adam Zampa & Marcus Stoinis

The upcoming game of RCB vs DC, IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium will be the battle to earn the top spot. Both sides, for now, looks positive to make it to the playoffs and their fans hope to make it big in IPL 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2020 12:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).