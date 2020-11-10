Delhi Capitals have made way into the finals of the IPL 2020 for the first time in the history of the League. Ahead of the much-awaited finals, team Delhi Capitals was seen sweating it out in the nets. Ricky Ponting the coach of the team also had a message for the team. And as we all know, when the Punter talks everybody listens. In the video, he said that the team should take this as a normal game and should enjoy every moment of the same. The team will be playing against the IPL 2020 finale winners Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Rohit Sharma Speaks About Game Plan Ahead of MI vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 Final (Watch Video).

In the video, the former Australian captain was heard saying that he has had an experience of leading the teams in the finals and they should not hide away from moments like these. The Punter explained that the team deserves every bit of it. For now, let's have a look at the pictures of the team sweating it out in the stadium.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST and the fans from both teams have started sending good wishes to their favourite teams. The contest would turn out to be an interesting one.

