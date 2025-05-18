Delhi Capitals prior to the IPL suspension could not hit the ground running as they lost three of their last five games. Now with league resuming, they will hope to secure multiple victories enroute to qualification for the next round. They are at home to the Gujarat Titans this evening and it is a kind of must win game for them. The hosts are currently fifth with 13 points from 11 games played. Opponents Gujarat Titans on the other hand will be an eyeing a victory that puts them top of the points table. They certainly have been one of the stand out sides and have not put any foot wrong. Today’s IPL 2025 Match Live: Check TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for May 18

Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudarshan, and Jos Butler make one of the best top three in the tournament and this is where Gujarat’s strength lies but with Jos Butler missing, it will have an impact on the side. Kagiso Rabada will edge compatriot Gerald Coetzee in the playing eleven and the fans can finally get to see the best of the Proteas pacer. Indian bowlers Arshad Khan and R Sai Kishore lead the wicket taking efforts for the team.

Mitchell Starc is no longer part of the Delhi unit, having to leave to join the national side. Tristan Stubbs and Fat du Plessis though are available and will likely make the playing eleven as well. Mohit Sharma could be given a chance here in place of Mukesh Kumar given his ability to bowl in the death overs.

When is DC vs GT IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Delhi Capitals will lock horns against Gujarat Titans in match 60 of IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 18. The DC vs GT IPL 2025 match will be played at the Arun Jitley Stadium in Delhi and begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Kusal Mendis Reveals How He Got His Kit Bag Back from Pakistan After Leaving PSL To Join IPL 2025 (See Post).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of DC vs GT Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For DC vs GT IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of DC vs GT Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Gujarat have a more balanced side and expect them to secure a win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2025 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).