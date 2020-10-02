Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Match 16 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 3 (Saturday). Both sides have made impressive starts to the tournament and will be determined to get another victory under their belt. After losing the opening game against Mumbai Indians, KKR made a brilliant comeback, registering two emphatic victories. On the other hand, DC won their first two clashes but were defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing. Meanwhile, let's find out betting odds, free bet odds, predictions, and favourites DC vs KKR IPL 2020 match 16. Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Youngsters like Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti have been the key to KKR's success, and the trio will like to carry on their sensational form. Foreign stars like Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins have also done well early in the tournament which is certainly a great sign for the Men in Purple. On the other hand, DC have come good as a unit so far, which makes them one of the front runners to win the tournament. DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

DC vs KKR Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Despite losing their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals are bookmarkers' choice over Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming match. As per Bet365, both Delhi Capitals are placed at 1.80 while KKR have been given a higher price of 2.00.

DC vs KKR Predictions: Who will win?

With both sides performing quite well, predicting favourites will not be easy for this game. However, momentum is on Kolkata's favour, and they will take the field with a lot of confidence. Also, Delhi need to work on their strategy after losing to SRH.

Speaking of the head-to-head record between the two sides, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have locked horns 24 times in IPL in which KKR came on top 13 times while ten matches went in Delhi's favour. The remaining one encounter was washed out due to rain.

