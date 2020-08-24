Jos Buttler is enjoying the time of his life in the ongoing England vs Pakistan 3rd Test at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. After scoring a sensational century in the first innings, the 29-year-old showcased his prowess behind the stumps by taking three magnificent catches. However, his catch to dismiss Fawad Alam raised a lot of questions. The Pakistan southpaw was completely outfoxed by Dom Bess’ spinning delivery as he edged the ball and Buttler did the rest behind the stumps. The dismissal seemed fair from the first look. However, one of the slow-motion replays displayed that some part of Buttler’s gloves was in front of the stumps when the ball was delivered. Zak Crawley Becomes Third Youngest Batsman to Score a Test Double Century for England, Achieves Feat Against Pakistan.

Several cricket fans were quick to highlight the fact as they claimed that the English wicket-keeper has broken the rule. As per the 27.3.1 law, “the wicket-keeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker’s end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler, touches the bat or person of the striker or passes the wicket at the striker’s end or the striker attempts a run. Jos Buttler Scores Test Century After Two Years, Netizens Hail the England Wicket-Keeper Batsman.

Also, the 27.3.2 law states that: “In the event of the wicket-keeper contravening this Law, the striker’s end umpire shall call and signal No ball as soon as applicable after the delivery of the ball.” Owing to the law, Twitter users raised eyebrows over the dismissal and suggested that Alam should have been reprieved.

Watch Video:

Against The Law??

Looks like Buttler's gloves weren't "wholly behind the wicket". If the ball was in play at this point (released by Bess), I believe it should have been called a no ball. #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/AhuQiWiOAx — Danny (@dafrankland) August 23, 2020

No Ball!!

No your right. And if catch went straight up in air wouldn’t be any different. Should be a no ball. — Jack (@jackbyrne91) August 23, 2020

Who Remembers This!!

Remember Rishabh Pant being denied a stumping for the exact same reason. — Edges and Sledges 🏏🏏 (@edgesandsledges) August 24, 2020

More Judgement!!

If Bess had started his run-up, it should have been called a no-ball, as the ball would then have been in play (20.5). — Liam Cromar (@LiamCromar) August 23, 2020

Speaking of the ongoing Test match, England were perfect placed on the driver’s seat at stumps on Day 2. Batting first, England declared at a massive total of 583/8. In reply, Pakistan were bundled out for just 273 runs and were asked to follow on.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2020 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).