Zimbabwe broke India's record of the highest score in T20Is by a full memeber nation as they scored 344/6 against Gambia. It has also leapfrogged Nepal's feat of the highest score in T20Is.Zimbabwe achieved it in the ICC T20 World Cup Sub-regional Africa qualifiers riding on Sikander Raza's century. Earlier, he India national cricket team gave an absolute hammering to Bangladesh in the third T20I of the three-match series played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The Indian team led by Suryakumar Yadav put up a mammoth total of 297/6 in their quota of 20 overs and won the match by 133 to sweep the series. Indian batsman Sanju Samson smashed a brilliant century and played an innings of 111 runs from 47 balls. Zimbabwe Register Highest T20I Score By a Full-Member Nation, Achieve Feat By Smashing 344/4 in GAM vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier 2024.

India featured a second time in the list when they scored 287/1 against South Africa in the 4th T20I in 2024. Both Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma scored a century. However, overall, the Indian team is ranked second in the list of highest team total in the T20I match and Nepal are placed at the top. Here is a look at the brief list: IND vs BAN 3rd T20I 2024: Sanju Samson Lauds Indian Team Management for Role Clarity After Stunning Century Against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.

List of Highest T20I Totals

Position Team Opponent Score Year 1 Zimbabwe Gambia 344/4 2024 2 Nepal Mongolia 314/3 2022 3 India Bangladesh 297/6 2024 4 India South Africa 283/1 2024 5 Afghanistan Ireland 278/3 2019 6 Czech Republic Turkey 278/4 2019

However, on a fair note, India's score of 297/6 against Bangladesh shall be counted as the highest score in any T20I match. The major reason behind the same, Nepal secured the record for highest T20I score against Mongolia during the Asian Games 2022. The grounds and the pitches were pretty much more helpful for the batters and the boundaries were more shorter than any other cricketing ground.

