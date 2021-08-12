After the opening Test of the five-game series ended in a draw, both England and India will be aiming to take a lead in the second game. The ENG vs IND 2nd Test 2021 will be played at the Lord’s Stadium in London on August 12, 2021 (Thursday). So ahead of the encounter, we take a look at England’s likely playing XI vs India in 2nd Test 2021. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021: Pacer Saqib Mahmood Added to England Squad.

England received a huge blow ahead of the second Test match as veteran pacer Stuart Broad has been struggling with an injury and is reported to have undergone a calf strain or Achilles tendon problem, which could rule him out for the entire series. Saqib Mahmood has been added to the squad as a cover for the pacer. Meanwhile, Dom Bess will also leave the squad, returning to Yorkshire. India vs England 2nd Test 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From London: Check Pitch Report of Lord's Cricket Stadium.

Openers: The English opening duo of Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley have been inconsistent but have shown enough promise that the two will once again partner each other at the top of the batting order.

Middle Order: Zak Crawley displayed his abilities in the opening match and despite failing to capitalise on starts, will keep hold of the number three position. Captain and first game’s centurion, Joe Root will be the next batsman in for England with the explosive duo of Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow to follow.

All-Rounders: Moeen Ali has been called up ahead of the game and is expected to start with England banking on his experience. Sam Curran and Ollie Robinson will once again play important roles as they will have huge responsibilities on them.

Bowlers: James Anderson will once again be the leader of the English bowling unit. And with Stuart Broad’s reportedly injured, Mark Wood is likely to replace him in the starting eleven.

England Likely Playing XI For 2nd Test Against India: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (WK), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad/ Mark Wood, James Anderson

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2021 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).