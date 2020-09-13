After winning the opening encounter by 19 runs, Australia will aim to seal the three-match series in the second ODI against England. The encounter will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday (September 13). Aaron Finch’s men put up an all-round performance in the previous game and must be high on confidence. On the other hand, the Three Lions must look to rectify their mistakes to get a different result. Meanwhile, if you are a Dream11 fan and are looking for the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for ENG vs AUS match, please scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant details. England vs Australia 2nd ODI 2020: Jonny Bairstow vs Josh Hazlewood and Other Exciting Mini Battles.

Josh Hazlewood was the chief architect of Australia’s triumph in the opening game as the right-arm pacer ran through England’s top order. In the batting department, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell made a statement. On the other hand, the home team were let down by veterans like Joe Root, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler who gave their wickets cheaply while chasing a mammoth score of 295 runs. Nevertheless, England have a knack of coming back stronger hence, Australia must not be complacent. Without further ado, let’s look at the best Dream11 team of the game. ENG vs AUS Stat Highlights 1st ODI 2020.

England vs Australia, 2nd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeepers – England wicket-keeping pair of Jos Buttler (ENG) and Jonny Bairstow (ENG) should be picked as the two wicketkeepers for this fantasy team.

England vs Australia, 2nd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – David Warner (AUS), Aaron Finch (AUS), Eoin Morgan (ENG) and Sam Billings (ENG) should be picked as the four batting specialist for the 1st ODI match.

England vs Australia, 2nd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Glenn Maxwell (AUS) and Mitchell Marsh (AUS) can be picked as the two all-rounders.

England vs Australia, 2nd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Jofra Archer (ENG), Mitchell Starc (AUS) and Josh Hazlewood (AUS) will be picked as the three bowlers for this Dream11 fantasy side.

England vs Australia, 2nd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jos Buttler (ENG), Jonny Bairstow (ENG), David Warner (AUS), Aaron Finch (AUS), Eoin Morgan (ENG), Sam Billings (ENG), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Jofra Archer (ENG), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Josh Hazlewood (AUS)

Jonny Bairstow (ENG) should be the captain of your fantasy team while Jofra Archer (ENG) can be chosen as vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).