Australia defeated England by 19 runs in the first ODI at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium on Friday (September 11) to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. It was a complete performance by the visiting side as they put on a brilliant display with both bat and the ball. Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa shone for the visitors while Sam Billings registers his maiden One-Day International century in a lost cause. England vs Australia, 1st ODI 2020: Highlights.

No team has ever chased a total higher than 250 at this ground and that record remains intact as England fall 19 runs short of the 295 run target. After electing to bowl first, the hosts got to a great start, reducing Australia to 43/2. But partnerships first between Stoinis and Labuschagne and then Maxwell and Marsh put the three Lions on the back foot.

Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh both registered half-centuries as visitors managed a score of 294/4. While chasing, England were reduced to 57/4 but Jonny Bairstow and Sam Billings steadied the ship with a century stand. Billings stood there till the end, scored his maiden ODI century but it wasn’t enough as the hosts succumbed to defeat. Below are some of the stats from the game.

# Australia Beat England by 19 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series

# No team has ever chased a score of more than 250 runs at the stadium

# Mitchell Marsh scored his 11th ODI half-century

# Glenn Maxwell registers 19th fifty in One-Day International cricket

# Johnny Bairstow registered his 13th ODI half-century

# Sam Billings Scored his maiden century in One-ay Internationals

After losing the T20I series, Australia have started the ODI series on the front foot by taking a 1-0 lead. The second clash will be played on Sunday (September 13, 2020) at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground and England will be hoping to make a comeback.

