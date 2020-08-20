England will eye a Test series win while Pakistan will hope they can clinch a victory in the third Test and tie the three-Test series. England vs Pakistan third and final Test match will be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton and will start from August 21 (Friday). The hosts already lead the series 1-0 and can claim a second successive series win at home, following their 2-1 triumph over the West Indies, with a draw in the third and final Test against Pakistan. The visitors, however, have shown they have the fight in them to recover fast and recover well and will certainly chase a win in the final Test. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll own for all tips and suggestions to pick the best batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for the ENG vs PAK 3rd Test match. England vs Pakistan 3rd Test 2020, Match Preview: We’re Ready to End Series on a High, Says Ollie Pope.

Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler were the architects of England’s win in the opening Test at Manchester. Woakes and Buttler combined to rescue the home side, from what at one stage looked an inevitable defeat, to a memorable win and help them get the series lead. England vs Pakistan T20I Series 2020: ECB Announces 14-Member Squad, Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan Make Comeback.

Woakes was, of course, the man of the match. He picked four wickets and also hit the winning runs. Pakistan though will be confident especially with that bowling attack in their arsenal. The batting of Shan Masood in the first Test and Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will further boost their confidence.

ENG vs PAK – Dream11 Team Prediction – Wicket-Keepers: Wicket-keepers of both batsmen showed great form throughout the series and both Jos Buttler (ENG) and Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) should be picked for the fantasy team.

ENG vs PAK – Dream11 Team Prediction – Batsmen: Babar Azam (PAK), Joe Root (ENG) and Ollie Pope (ENG) will be the three batsmen in the team.

ENG vs PAK – Dream11 Team Prediction - All-Rounders: With Ben Stokes no longer available for this series, Chris Woakes (ENG) should be the lone all-rounder in the fantasy side.

ENG vs PAK – Dream11 Team Prediction – Bowlers: Stuart Broad (ENG), Yasir Shah (PAK), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Mohammad Abbas (PAK) and Jofra Archer (ENG) should be the bowlers. Both sides have a great bowling attack.

Chris Woakes (ENG), who was the Man of the Match in the first Test for his heroic innings should be picked as the first-choice captain for this Dream11 fantasy team. Pakistan’s star batsman Babar Azam (PAK) can be the second-choice captain.

