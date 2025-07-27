Fact Check: Has Sunil Gavaskar 'Blamed' Gautam Gambhir After India's Poor Show in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025? Check Truth Behind Misleading Quote Attributed to Cricketer-Turned-Commentator

Has Sunil Gavaskar 'blamed' Gautam Gambhir after India's underwhelming performance in the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester? The India National Cricket Team has had a forgettable performance, especially with the ball in the IND vs ENG Manchester Test, conceding 669 runs to England in their first innings in what was a must-win contest. India's team selection has also come under the scanner after this poor show and criticism has come from several quarters. In this article, we shall take a look at the truth behind the claim that Sunil Gavaskar has criticised Gautam Gambhir, holding him responsible for this performance. Jasprit Bumrah Concedes 100 Runs in An Innings For the First Time in Test Cricket, Registers Unwanted Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

The quote, which has been attributed to the legendary cricketer-turned-commentator, not just criticised Gautam Gambhir but also claimed that the current India National Cricket Team head coach 'forced' Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli out of the team. "I’ve never seen Indian cricket in such a poor state. Gambhir got everything from BCCI, brought his KKR staff, forced Rohit & Kohli out and holds more power than the captain. Full credit for this poor state of Team India goes to him," reads the quote and it has gone viral on social media, drawing reactions from lots of fans.

Quote Claiming Sunil Gavaskar 'Blamed' Gautam Gambhir For Manchester Flop Show

Sunil Gavaskar blasts Gambhir 🚨 “I’ve never seen Indian cricket in such a poor state. Gambhir got everything from BCCI, brought his KKR staff, forced Rohit & Kohli out, holds more power than the captain. Full credit for this poor state of Team India goes to him.” pic.twitter.com/YlLmztgAOy — ADITYA 🇮🇹 (@140oldtrafford) July 26, 2025

Here's the Truth Behind Viral Quote Claiming Sunil Gavaskar 'Blamed' Gautam Gambhir

This misleading quote is fake and has been wrongly attributed to the legendary cricketer-turned-commentator, who is part of Sony Sports Network's commentary panel for the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series. The fact that Sunil Gavaskar is known for making straightforward remarks while on commentary might have led many to believe that this is real, but it is not. As reported by senior journalist Rahul Rawat, Sunil Gavaskar has reacted to this viral quote and denied making any such statement. "This is a completely fake statement and I’ve not said anything like that. This is just to create controversy under my name," the cricket legend was quoted as saying. Shubman Gill Overtakes Virat Kohli To Register Best SENA Tour by Indian, on Cusp of Joining Don Bradman, Sunil Gavaskar in Elite List.

Truth Behind Misleading Quote Attributed to Sunil Gavaskar

Mr. Gavaskar has denied making any such statement, he said: “This is a completely fake statement and I’ve not said anything like. This is just to create controversy under my name.” https://t.co/Cw2ORqOOpe — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) July 26, 2025

This, however, is not the first time that a quote has been wrongly attributed to Sunil Gavaskar. Earlier, he himself had called out a website which published a fake article under his name and had threatened to take legal action if it was not taken down. Sunil Gavaskar, however, was asked to share his views on the 'Captain vs Coach' dynamic in a team and who got to select who'd play.

Sunil Gavaskar Shares Thoughts on Captain vs Coach Dynamic

Speaking on a show on the sidelines of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025, he said, "We didn't have coaches. We just had former players as managers or assistant managers of the team..So, it is difficult for me to get my head around the captain and the coach's combination..The point is that at the end of the day it's a captain's team, like Nasser said. You can't say this, he didn't want somebody maybe in Shardul Thakur's case or Kuldeep Yadav's case - he should have had them in the team. He's the captain. People are going to talk about him and his captaincy. So, it's got to be his call really."

Fact check

Claim : Sunil Gavaskar blamed Gautam Gambhir for poor performance of Indian team in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025. Conclusion : The quote is fake and wrongly attributed to Sunil Gavaskar.

