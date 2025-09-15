Fans signed Happy Birthday for Suryakumar Yadav as he arrived for the post-match presentation ceremony after the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. The India National Cricket Team T20I captain, who turned 35 today, starred with a stellar 47* run knock as India chased down a 128-run target with ease, in 15.5 overs. As Suryakumar Yadav arrived at the post-match presentation ceremony, fans at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium sang happy birthday for the Indian captain and soon, Sanjay Manjrekar, who was hosting the presentation ceremony, joined in. Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates India's Victory Against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 to Indian Armed Forces, Also Expresses Solidarity With Victims of the Families of Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Suryakumar Yadav made quite an impact with the bat in hand, anchoring the run chase. India got off to a confident start in the run chase with Abhishek Sharma taking the attack to the Pakistan National Cricket Team bowlers. The left-hander, who is the no 1-ranked batter in T20Is, smashed 31 runs off just 13 deliveries and his knock included four fours and two sixes. He set the tone early on and despite Saim Ayub dismissing him and Shubman Gill (10) inside the powerplay, India were never on the back foot in the run chase. 'We Gave Them A Proper Reply' Suryakumar Yadav Reacts After Indian Players Avoid Handshakes With Pakistan Cricketers Following IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Sanjay Manjrekar Wishes Suryakumar Yadav Happy Birthday

With this victory, India registered their second victory of the India National Cricket Team in the Asia Cup 2025 and this win sees them move to the top of the Group A points table. India had earlier defeated the UAE (United Arab Emirates) in an emphatic manner and they will next be in action against Oman, in their last Group A clash on Friday, September 19.

