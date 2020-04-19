From Louise Buttler to Sheetal Uthappa, Rajasthan Royals Cricketers’ Wives Reveal What Players Are Doing Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video)

Rajasthan Royals Players Celebrate (Photo Credits: Twitter/@RajasthanRoyals)

With the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) postponed for an indefinite period, most cricketers been confined to their homes and are helping their family members do the household chores. Some others have also been keeping themselves busy by interacting with fans on social media. IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals recently uploaded a video of the cricketers’ wives and mothers talking about them and how it is to have them at home for such a long time. From Robin Uthappa’s wife Sheethal Goutham to Jos Buttler’s wife Louise Buttler many Rajasthan Royals’ partners opened up on life with their husbands and how are they coping up with having their partners by their side for such a long time. Athiya Shetty - KL Rahul Relationship: 'She Is A Private Person, Not The Kind to Go To The Stadium to Watch Him Play'- Says Report.

Buttler’s wife Louise informed that she and their 1-year-old daughter Georgie have completely loved having Buttler by their side for the last three weeks, while Sheethal and Varun Aaron’s wife Ragini also echoed the same sentiments. Young Riyan Parag’s mother, Mithoo Barooah, however, complained about how her son has taken to playing CS: GO for the entire day. Sakshi Dhoni Biting MSD’s Feet and Anushka Sharma Mimicking Virat Kohli’s Fan, Here’s How Cricketers' Wives Are Expressing Love For Their Partners in Quarantine (View Pic & Video).

Rajasthan Royals Cricketers' Wives Speak

How are the Royals boys doing at home? Hear it straight from the women in their lives! 👩 🔴 Content rated as extremely cute! 🔵#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/Cq20oPSYjq — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals assistant coach Amol Muzumdar’s daughter Devina and wife Ruhi informed how the former Mumbai cricketer has started singing songs although he is not bothered about the correctness of the lyrics.

Meanwhile, the IPL was suspended until further notice due to the extension of the coronavirus pandemic. IPL 2020 was initially scheduled to start on March 29, 2020, but the start of the tournament was deferred to April 14 due to declaration of the 21-day lockdown but with the government further extending the shutdown until May 3, it was impossible to run the cash-rich tournament.