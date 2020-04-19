Sakshi Dhoni Biting MSD’s Feet and Anushka Sharma Mimicking Virat Kohli’s Fan, Here’s How Cricketers' Wives Are Expressing Love For Their Partners in Quarantine (View Pic & Video)

Sakshi Dhoni or Anushka Sharma who is a romantic wife (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Coronavirus lockdown has ensured everyone is within their homes. From actors to sportsmen, everyone is spending their time in quarantine and have been more active on social media as they get some respite from their otherwise busy lives. When even minor details from the personal lives of their favourite icons are exciting for the fans, in this Coronavirus quarantine, we have seen quite a bit of couple's romance on public display. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are no new to showering their love for each other on social media. For that matter, even Sakshi Dhoni is seen showering her love on her dearest MS Dhoni, with the latest being, biting MSD's feet for attention! As both the cricketers are off the field and spending quality time with the family, their better halves are surely upping up the romance game. Who do you think, does it better, Anushka Sharma or Sakshi Dhoni?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have never shied away from expressing their love for each other. Right from their dating days, they have professed it time and again. Staying in quarantine just seems to be getting out the romantic in Anushka a little more. Be it cuddling with her husband and pet together appreciating the lessons from lockdown or giving Kohli the experience of a fan from field, Anushka Sharma is a go-getter for romance. Her video of yelling, "Chauka mar na Kohli" to give him an experience of being on the field is being shared across the social media spheres as "goals" and rightly so. ‘Chalo Chalo Dinner Time’: Kevin Pietersen Trolls Virat Kohli Over Anushka Sharma’s Comment During Live Chat Session on Instagram.

Here's Anushka Sharma's Video of "Chauka Mar na Kohli":

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Apr 17, 2020 at 12:54am PDT

In case, you have missed their cuddling picture, in the long caption, she talks about how lockdown has been a 'silver lining', giving them time from their busy lives.

Here's a Picture of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Cuddling With Their Pet:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 31, 2020 at 10:29pm PDT

Not to forget, she even helped to cut Kohli's hair. The couple is really ensuring they spend their quarantine doing all the fun things together.

Coming to Sakshi Dhoni, her latest post shows her licking MS Dhoni's feet for attention. Umm, okay! Looks like Dhoni found a really interesting series, or would it be his addiction to online games? We wouldn't know. She may not write the bigger captions and thoughts but she has time and again posted pictures with her husband and even a little heart emoticon sometimes conveys a lot.

Here's The Latest Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Apr 19, 2020 at 3:40am PDT

Here's Another Pic of Sakshi and MS Dhoni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Mar 23, 2020 at 8:07am PDT

Going by the latest pictures and posts, if we were to draw a comparison, then looks like Anushka has definitely managed to get the attention of her husband as they played a game of ludo. While Sakshi has to do a little more effort to keep Ms Dhoni's iPad away. The idea of expressing romance vary from person to person, so we cannot really comment on who's more romantic, but Anushka seems to be really enjoying all the give and take of love. Quarantine is definitely giving a more peek into the personal lives of these celebrities and fans are enjoying showering them with all the more love in return. Although, deep down, I am the kind who just wants to know who clicks these lovey-dovey pictures of them.