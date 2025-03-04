Rohit Sharma led India National Cricket Team to another final as India entered the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final after beating Australia by four wickets in Semifinal. With it, Rohit Sharma became the only and first captain to lead India to consecutive four ICC tournament finals. Starting with the ICC Test Championship 2021-23 final, India played the ODI World Cup 2023 final next, won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and now are in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. Rohit Sharma Shatters Chris Gayle’s Record of Most Sixes in ICC ODI Events, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Match.

Rohit Sharma Becomes First and Only Captain to Take His Side into Finals of Four Consecutive ICC Men’s Tournaments

World Test Championship final ✅ ODI World Cup final ✅ T20 World Cup final ✅ Champions Trophy final ✅#RohitSharma becomes the only captain to lead his side to the final in all four major ICC events 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PVzfBaa4iC — Circle of Cricket (@circleofcricket) March 4, 2025

