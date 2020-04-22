Gautam Gambhir Names Best Captain He Has Played Under And It Is Not MS Dhoni

Gautam Gambhir (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Gautam Gambhir is one of the most decorated Indian cricketers and made his debut for the national side in 2003. In a career spanning over 13 years, Gambhir played under a number of captains including Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble. The Delhi batsman also won two World Cups – 2007 T20 WC and 2011 WC – under the leadership of MS Dhoni but when asked about the best skipper he has played under, Gambhir had a clear answer as he picked legendary spinner, Anil Kumble.

'Yes MS Dhoni in records point of view, right up there but yes, for me the best captain I've played under is Anil Kumble,' the 38-year-old said in Star Sports show Cricket Connected. The left-handed batsman further added that Kumble would have broken several records if he had captained the side for a longer period.

'Sourav (Ganguly) has done really well. One captain that I would have definitely wanted to captain India for a long time is Anil Kumble. I played six Test matches under him probably; he didn't captain India for that long. Had he captained India for a long time, he would have broken a lot of records,' added Gambhir.

Kumble took over the captaincy mantle in 2007 after Rahul Dravid stood down form the position. The spinner led India for 14 Test matched before announcing his retirement in 2008, leading to MS Dhoni taking charge of the Team in all three formats. Under him, India won three, drew five and lost six test matches.