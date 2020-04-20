Shahid Afridi Names Toughest Batsman He Has Bowled to, And it is Not Gautam Gambhir

Shahid Afridi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Shahid Afridi is one of the legends of the game and is considered as one of the finest all-rounders to ever come out of Pakistan. Known for his destructive capabilities with the bat, Afridi was pretty impressive with the ball as well, his wicket-tacking ability made him a force to be reckoned with in the world of cricket. The all-rounder played against some of the greats of the game and picked Brian Lara as his toughest opponent and not Gautam Gambhir. Gautam Gambhir Tells Shahid Afridi: 'I Have Attitude Towards Liars & Traitors'

When asked about the most dangerous batsman he has faced, Afridi said ‘That would have to be Brian Lara,’ as quoted by Wisden. ‘I got him out a few times but whenever I was bowling to him I always had the feeling in the back of my mind that he is going to hit me for four the next ball. He had an effect on me. I never bowled with any confidence to him.’ the former Pakistan captain added. Shahid Afridi Shares Adorable Picture With Daughters Arwa and Asmara, Says ‘They Make My Morning and the Whole Day’.

Shahid Afridi further added that Brian Lara was one of the best and even dominated the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan. ‘He was a world-class batsman who dominated the best spinners he came up against, even the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan in Sri Lanka. His footwork against spinners was brilliant and the way he batted against such bowlers was a wonderful sight. He was sheer class.’ The 40-year-old added.

Speaking of Afridi, he represented Pakistan in all three formats of the game and was one of the most influential members in the team. In 398 ODI games, he scalped 369 wickets while in 99 T20I managed 91 victims.