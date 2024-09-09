The India National Cricket Team after their triumph over Sri Lanka are all set to take on the Bangladesh National Cricket Team. India will face Bangladesh for a set of two Test matches first and then for a three-match T20I series. It will be a home series for India which comes with some significant advantages. Bangladesh on the other hand, are coming in after winning a Test series against Pakistan and will not be one of those easy opponents for India. India vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2024 Tickets Released; TNCA Announce Ticket Prices For First Test Match in Chennai.

As per reports by Times of India, Team India will reach Chennai by Thursday, September 12 for a five-day camp at the MA Chidambaram stadium starting from September 13 to September 18. Mumbai's 21-year-old spinner has also received a call-up for the camp. The youngster has bowling action which is quite similar to Ravi Ashwin and is all set to join the camp so that he can help prepare the batters to face the wrath of Bangladesh spinners.

Himanshu Singh has reportedly received a call-up because he took 7/74 for Mumbai against Andhra during the K Thimmappiah Memorial tournament. The 21-year-old is yet to play for the senior team of Mumbai.

India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar and his co-selectors are impressed with Himanshu and have been tracking his progress for a while. He is six foot four inches in height and has an action which resembles the star spinner of India Ravi Ashwin, as per the sources. India vs Bangladesh 2024 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs BAN Test and T20I Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

India will be returning after a break to take on in-form Bangladesh who can be very dangerous as we seen in their performance against Pakistan in the two-match Test series. India are at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 table, Bangladesh after their series win over Pakistan jumped up to the fourth spot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2024 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).