After having a shambolic defeat in the campaign opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Giants earned their first victory in the Women's Premier League Season 3 in their last game against UP Warriorz. Now, after that comfortable six wickets win, GG-W are now gearing up to lock horns with WPL 2023 winners Mumbai Indians. The Mumbai-based franchise also had a shocking loss in their first game, when Delhi Capitals won by two wickets. This is MI-W's second game in WPL 2025, while it's the third for Gujarat Giants. WPL 2025: Top Five Performers From Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Clash

GG-W were good to display a good bowling performance against UP Warriorz in the last game, limiting the opponents to a mere 143/9. It was a good fight, especially after the one against RCB-W, where they leaked 202 runs. The team is having a positive run rate and two points in their bag from two games now, and a win should definitely be their target as they are in good shape.

MI-W had a shocking loss despite trying it all in their first game of WPL 2025 against DC-W. At first, the WPL 2023 winners got bundled for 164 only, but while defending they tried all, and picked up eight wickets, the game went till the last ball, but they couldn't defend. Being led by the legend Harmanpreet Kaur, they are likely to post a strong fight to open their accounts.

GG-W vs MI-W Head-To-Head Record in WPL

The Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians have clashed against each other in four Women's Premier League matches, MI-W have won all four games, and GG-W are yet to win a game.

GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Ashleigh Gardner Amelia Kerr Beth Mooney Yastika Bhatia Laura Wolvaardt Shabnim Ismail

GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Key Battles

GG-W captain Ashleigh Gardner has been in top form in the ongoing WPL. She scored a massive 79 in the first game and 52 in the second, Amelia Kerr picked up two effective wickets in her last game. Kerr might be used to target Gardner. Beth Mooney & Yastika Bhatia, the two-star keeper batters of the teams, it would be interesting to see who shines more. Laura Wolvaardt scored only six runs in the first match and 22 in the second. Shabnim Ismail, who had an economy of only 4.50 in the last match can target her.

GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 match will be played at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Vadodara on February 17. The GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 will begin at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 is Viacom18 in India. But, now after the merger of Jio and Star Sports India, fans can find viewing options for the GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option on the JioHotstar app, which will provide GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 live streaming on its app and website. Gujarat Giants Beat UP Warriorz by Six Wickets in WPL 2025; Ashleigh Gardner, Deandra Dottin, Priya Mishra Star as GG-W Secure First Win

GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Likely XI

Gujarat Giants Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Beth Mooney(wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam

Mumbai Indians Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

