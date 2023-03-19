Match number 17 of the ongoing TATA WPL 2023 will see Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) take on UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) on March 20 (Monday) at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra. The match will commence at 03:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction GG-W vs UPW-W T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Double DRS in WPL 2023! Broadcaster Plays Wrong Footage During Review by UP Warriorz, Plays Correct One Moments Later As MI’s Hayley Matthews Refused to Leave.

The upcoming fixture between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz will be the crucial clash of the league stage as it will straightaway determine the fate of the bottom three places teams in the contest currently. A win for UP Warriorz will get the Alyssa Healy-led side the ticket to the playoffs and end all qualification hopes of Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Meanwhile, if Gujarat Giants manage a win, the hunt for knockouts will continue till the last day of the league stage. Gujarat Giants had to face a humiliating defeat at the hands of RCB on Saturday despite posting a strong total on the board. Sneh Rana and Co. will be required to give their best to get the better of UP Warriorz, the only team in the tournament to defeat the table toppers Mumbai Indians in their last outing. DRS Failure! UltraEdge Shows No Spike Despite Deflection from Richa Ghosh’s Bat During MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2023 Match.

GG-W vs UPW-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Alyssa Healy (UPW-W) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

GG-W vs UPW-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Tahlia Mcgrath (UPW-W), Laura Wolvaardt (GG-W), Harleen Deol (GG-W), Sophia Dunkley (GG-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

GG-W vs UPW-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Grace Harris (UPW-W), Deepti Sharma (UPW-W), Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W) could be our All-rounders.

GG-W vs UPW-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (UPW-W), Sneh Rana (GG-W) could form the bowling attack. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

GG-W vs UPW-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Alyssa Healy (UPW-W),Tahlia Mcgrath (UPW-W), Laura Wolvaardt (GG-W), Harleen Deol (GG-W), Sophia Dunkley (GG-W),Grace Harris (UPW-W), Deepti Sharma (UPW-W), Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W),Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (UPW-W), Sneh Rana (GG-W).

Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team GG-W vs UPW-W whereas Laura Wolvaardt (GG-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

