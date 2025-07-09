Cricket is currently a global sport and despite International cricket holding on to their top tier status, many franchise leagues have grown into the calendar, providing the game a commercial and industrial base. Indian Premier League (IPL) is the biggest league in the cricketing world right now. Added to it there is the SA20, CPL, BBL, Vitality Blast, ILT20, PSL, MLC and other cricket leagues which take place throughout the year. Earlier, with the winners of the T20 leagues from these nations, the Champions League used to get hosted. But it shut shop due to commercially viable reasons. From 2024, West Indies cricket has introduced an alternative named Global Super League. Major League Cricket 2025 Playoffs Schedule in IST: Who Plays Whom? Teams, Match Timings and Venues for Qualifier, Eliminator, Challenger and Final.

The Global Super League 2025 kicks off in Guyana on July 10 and the final will be played on July 18. Five teams, including defending champions Rangpur Riders, will battle it out in 11 T20 matches at Providence Stadium in Guyana. Apart from Rangpur Riders, four other teams like Central Districts (New Zealand), Hobart Hurricanes (Australia), Guyana Amazon Warriors (West Indies), and Dubai Capitals (UAE) will contest in the event. The two teams that finish at the top of the points table after league stages will play in the Final. Star players like David Warner, Sikandar Raza, Johnson Charles, Sediqullah Atal and Shimron Hetmyer will be in action in the tournament.

Global Super League 2025 Details

Series Global Super League 2025 Date July 10 to July 18 Time 7:30 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Providence Stadium, Guyana Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode app and website for live streaming

How to Watch Global Super League 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, no TV channel has the broadcasting rights for the Global Super League 2025 in India. Hence, the Global Super League matches will not be live telecast on any TV channels in India. For live streaming, scroll below for all the information.

How to Watch Global Super League 2025 Live Streaming in India?

FanCode has the live streaming rights for the Global Super League 2025 series in India. So, the Global Super League matches will live stream online on the FanCode app and website, which might require a match pass to view complete matches.

