Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) and Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) will battle it out in match number six of TATA WPL 2023 on March 08 (Wednesday) at Brabourne Stadium Maharashtra. The clash starts at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both teams are winless so far and will look to end their losing streak when they face each other in an all-important clash. RCB-W faced a challenge inside the unit in the form of a batting debacle in the previous two encounters.Notable names like Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh have failed to come big. Skipper Mandhana scored some runs at the top but couldn't convert her innings into an impactful knock in both matches, which could have led her team to secure situations. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Despite having an extraordinary playing XI, RCB-W have displayed under-par performance thus far. The bowlers have been equally low performing. Australian pacer Megan Schutt, who was seen making some runs with the bat, failed to fulfill her primary duty of getting her team the wickets they needed in either game. Likewise, Indian star pacer Renuka Singh Thakur also ceased to deliver with the ball, as she had been lately in the T20 World Cup 2023.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Giants were inflicted with a blow after their skipper Beth Mooney recieved a knee injury while batting in the first match. The Australian star also missed the second game, leaving her team stranded. Led by Sneh Rana in the second league match against UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants lost a closely fought encounter despite Kim Garth's fifer and a well-made 46 off 32 by Harleen Deol. Ashleigh Gardner, a well-known big match player from Australia, seems exhausted after her momentous performance in the recently concluded Women's T20 World Cup. The star all-rounder is not in her best form and is yet to fire in the WPL for her team. The upcoming clash will require the big players from both sides to come up with exploits they are popular for and guide their side to the first victory of the season.

When Is GG-W vs RCB-W Match 6 TATA WPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The RCB-W vs GG-W Match, 6 of TATA WPL 2023, will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra on March 08 (Wednesday). The starting time of the clash will be 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. ‘Is Holi Colour Permanent?’ Asks RCB’s Ellyse Perry After Washing her Hair Twice.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of GG-W vs RCB-W Match 6 TATA WPL 2023?

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2023 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 Network channel to catch the live action of the GG-W vs RCB-W match 6 of WPL 2023 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of GG-W vs RCB-W Match 6 TATA WPL 2023?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2023 and fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website (for free) to catch the live streaming of the GG-W vs RCB-W Match 6 TATA WPL 2023 in India.

