Arguably the greatest spinner to have represented India, Anil Kumble turns 50 on Saturday (October 17) and birthday wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. On the occasion, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir and many other prominent members of cricket fraternity extend greetings for the legendary Indian leg-spinner. Kumble, unlike other successful spinners, wasn’t known to turn the ball a long way but he instead relied on his accuracy to breach batsmen’s defences. Be it restricting the run-flow or taking wickets in a cluster, the leg-spinner rose to every challenge and guided India to numerous victories. Anil Kumble Would’ve Picked 900 Wickets With DRS: Gautam Gambhir.

Kumble made his international debut way back in April 1990 and didn’t take long in becoming the cornerstone of the Indian team in all formats. His mysterious spin deliveries gave headache to the mightiest of batting line-ups, and the leggie crashed one record after another. He also went on to become only the second bowler after Jim Laker to take 10-wickets in a Test innings. Kumble eventually finished his career with 956 wickets, still the third-highest in international cricket. Meanwhile, let’s look at how cricket stars greeted ‘Jumbo.’ Harbhajan Singh Hails Anil Kumble As the Greatest Cricketer Ever to Have Played for India.

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Throwback Picture!!

Happy Birthday Anil. Wishing you the very best for all your future endeavours. Hope to catch up soon. pic.twitter.com/qD617E0TBx — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 17, 2020

Virat Kohli Wishes Former RCB Teammate!!

Wish you a very happy birthday Anil Bhai @anilkumble1074. Have a great day. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 17, 2020

Yuvraj Singh Heartfelt Message!!

To someone who motivated me when I needed to hear it the most - Happy Birthday jumbo @anilkumble1074 🎂 your contribution towards Indian cricket and more so towards nurturing the youngsters has been priceless. Sending you all my love and good wishes on your half century ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EkLKky0OFZ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 17, 2020

Gautam Gambhir Wishes Greatest Match-Winner!!

From 10 wickets in an innings to playing with head wrapped up in bandage, a very happy birthday to the greatest match winner India has ever had! @anilkumble1074 pic.twitter.com/eNOnEId54y — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 17, 2020

Greetings From Suresh Raina!!

Wishing a prosperous birthday to one of the greatest bowlers @anilkumble1074 . What a legend, for always leading the way in cricket. Have a great one! pic.twitter.com/nRcWYNXzQC — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 17, 2020

Virender Sehwag Recalls Story!!

Officially I had 136 Intern'tnl wickets, but unofficially had one which was costliest,when I asked @anilkumble1074 bhai to not do tuktuk to offspinner & score his century quickly and he got out on 87. Sorry Anil Bhai, but congratulations on the half century today. Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/WB3Tie73HD — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 17, 2020

Irfan Pathan Shares Old Pic!!

Wishing a happy birthday to the biggest match winner our country has ever produced @anilkumble1074 bhai #HappyBirthdayAnilkumble #respect pic.twitter.com/3JCSAj7yBE — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 17, 2020

VVS Laxman's Message!!

Many more happy returns of the day to a man who taught us to never give up no matter what. Wish you a wonderful birthday and a glorious year ahead @anilkumble1074 . pic.twitter.com/b3x4urFCgD — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 17, 2020

After bidding farewell to the game in 2011, Kumble continued to serve the game in the mentor’s role. He even became the head coach of Indian Cricket Team in 2016 and guided the side to the Champions Trophy Final in 2017. As of now, the talisman is the head coach of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2020 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).