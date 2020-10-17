Arguably the greatest spinner to have represented India, Anil Kumble turns 50 on Saturday (October 17) and birthday wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. On the occasion, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir and many other prominent members of cricket fraternity extend greetings for the legendary Indian leg-spinner. Kumble, unlike other successful spinners, wasn’t known to turn the ball a long way but he instead relied on his accuracy to breach batsmen’s defences. Be it restricting the run-flow or taking wickets in a cluster, the leg-spinner rose to every challenge and guided India to numerous victories. Anil Kumble Would’ve Picked 900 Wickets With DRS: Gautam Gambhir.

Kumble made his international debut way back in April 1990 and didn’t take long in becoming the cornerstone of the Indian team in all formats. His mysterious spin deliveries gave headache to the mightiest of batting line-ups, and the leggie crashed one record after another. He also went on to become only the second bowler after Jim Laker to take 10-wickets in a Test innings. Kumble eventually finished his career with 956 wickets, still the third-highest in international cricket. Meanwhile, let’s look at how cricket stars greeted ‘Jumbo.’ Harbhajan Singh Hails Anil Kumble As the Greatest Cricketer Ever to Have Played for India.

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Throwback Picture!!

Virat Kohli Wishes Former RCB Teammate!!

Yuvraj Singh Heartfelt Message!!

Gautam Gambhir Wishes Greatest Match-Winner!!

Greetings From Suresh Raina!!

Virender Sehwag Recalls Story!!

Irfan Pathan Shares Old Pic!!

VVS Laxman's Message!!

After bidding farewell to the game in 2011, Kumble continued to serve the game in the mentor’s role. He even became the head coach of Indian Cricket Team in 2016 and guided the side to the Champions Trophy Final in 2017. As of now, the talisman is the head coach of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2020 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).