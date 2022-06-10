South African cricketer David Miller turns 33 today. The deadly batter is known as 'Killer Miller' across the world. In his 105 IPL matches so far, he has smashed a total of 12 half-centuries and one hundred, scoring 2,455 runs in total. In international cricket, he has scored 3,503 runs in ODIs and 1,850 runs in T20Is for South Africa. Let’s take a look at some of his top IPL innings. David Miller Scores Dashing Half-Century off 22 Deliveries During IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022.

1. 101* Runs off 36 vs Bangladesh (2017)

Miller was in a blistering form as the Proteas eyed a big score against visitors in Potchefstroom. The left-hander delivered the much-needed spark down the order and helped South Africa to post 224-4 in their 20 overs.

2. 64* Runs off 31 vs India (2022)

Chasing 212 South Africa lost wickets at regular intervals and were 81/3 when Miller and Van der Dussen came in for the rescue. While van der Dussen struggled to play at the start, Miller in red-hot form played the crucial knock of 64* off 31 balls and completely dominated Indian bowlers to guide Proteas to a seven-wicket victory over the hosts.

3. 101 Runs off 38 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (2013)

While chasing down a mammoth 190-run target against RCB in 2013 at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Miller scored a ton, playing just 38 deliveries at a strike rate of over 265. The chasing master singlehandedly guided his side past the winning post. His match-winning knock was featured with 8 boundaries and 7 maximums.

4. 94 Runs off 51 vs Chennai Super Kings (2022)

In this year's IPL season, Miller smashed an outstanding 94 run sin 51-ball while chasing down 170 runs against CSK. His unbeaten innings, which featured 8 fours and 6 sixes, helped the struggling Gujarat Titans clinch a gripping 3-wicket triumph.

5. 89 Runs off 55 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2015)

In 2015, Miller single-handedly fought for Punjab and scored an unbeaten 89 run against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His inning was decorated with as many as 9 sixes but went in vain as Hyderabad won the game by 5 runs.