Born on September 10, 2020, Eoin Morgan is known as one of the most innovative batsmen in the world of cricket. He is labelled as a natural finisher by the cricketing pundits. All thanks to his fine performances as a finisher. The current England captain has spent most of his IPL career with KKR but represented the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2015 and 2016 and played for Kings XI Punjab in 2017. He makes a comeback to Kolkata Knight Riders once again for IPL 2020. Now, let’s have a look at the best knocks by the KKR batsman as he turns a year older. KKR IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Kolkata Knight Riders Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

Kochi Tuskers Kerala vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2011

This innings of 66 runs from 51 balls was played against the defunct Kochi Tuskers as they hosted the game. This is one of the most remembered knocks by Morgan. The English Captain Had Smacked a half-century but it was the hosts who walked away with the win.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2013

Hosted at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur once again KKR Failed To Win This Match. But Morgan’s 51 saved the team from an embarrassing defeat.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2015

This time, Eoin Morgan donner the colours of the Orange Army. Morgan smacked 63 Runs and ushered his side to a total of 201 runs. SRH won the game by seven runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2016

This was yet another time when he donned SRH colours. The current KKR player smacked 51 runs. However, his half-century, could not help the team win the game and KKR had the last laugh.

If you think that we have missed out on a few more innings, feel free to weigh in. Coming back to Eoin Morgan's birthday, we wish him a Very Happy Birthday. The fans are waiting for watching to him in action in IPL 2020.

