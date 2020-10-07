One of the finest pacers, if not the finest, to have played for India, Zaheer Khan turns 42 on Wednesday (October 7) and wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. Hailing from Maharashtra, the left-arm speedster led Indian pace attack for over a decade, and his record is nothing but staggering. Be it swinging the new ball or nailing yorkers and slower deliveries in the end overs, Khan had several weapons in his arsenal to torment batsmen. He even played a vital role in guiding to the 2011 World Cup triumph. On the occasion of Zaheer’s special day, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag and many other prominent members of cricket fraternity extended wishes to the Indian pace legend. Zaheer Khan Birthday Special: 4/17 vs CSK and Other Top Spells in IPL by Former Indian Fast Bowler.

Khan made his international debut way back in October 2000 and didn’t take long in making a mark. He burst onto the scenes with his staggering pace, not a breed a fast bowlers India is known to produce. With Javagal Srinath being in the latter part of his career, Khan took over the baton from him and did a terrific job. With time, Khan indeed lost some pace, but his ability to trouble the batsmen remained the same. Speaking of his career, Khan took 311, 282 and 17 wickets from 92 Tests, 200 ODIs and 17 T20Is respectively. Meanwhile, let’s look at how cricket stars greeted Zaheer Khan. Zaheer Khan Fans Storm Twitter, Share Their Favourite ZAK Moments (Watch Videos).

Virat Kohli Wishes!!

Many happy returns of the day fella @ImZaheer. Wishing you a year filled with happiness and success. Enjoy the day. ☺️ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 7, 2020

Hilarious Greetings From Yuvraj Singh!!

To my brother from another mother - who grows lazier with every birthday! Just remember, I've got your back in your old age too 😜 Wishing you another year of lounging on the sofa 😂 lots of love and best wishes! Happy birthday @ImZaheer pic.twitter.com/x2fwYoeO1w — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 7, 2020

Virender Sehwag Wishes In His Own Style!!

Happy Birthday Zakeshwar Baba. The man who has the best advice and interesting gyaan on everything. Khaao Mast Kheer,because it is janamdin of Zaheer. pic.twitter.com/RG4R6KnKgI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 7, 2020

Ishant Sharma Wishes Zak Pa!!

Happy birthday Zak pa 🎂 @ImZaheer May god bless you with happiness, good health and wealth 🙏 pic.twitter.com/d7caMyf9Op — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) October 7, 2020

Pragyan Ojha Shares Throwback Picture!!

Wishing you good health and happiness....@ImZaheer pa. God bless! pic.twitter.com/Lc8NsHBzK7 — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) October 7, 2020

Ravichandran Ashwin's Message!!

Happy birthday @ImZaheer bhai, may you have a good day and beyond. 🎂🎂 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 7, 2020

Khan bid adieu from international cricket in October 2015 as batsmen all around the world took a breather. After hanging up boots, the talisman continued to serve the game by donning the coach’s hat. As of now, Zaheer is mentoring four-time champions Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and will be determined to guide the side to their fifty trophy.

