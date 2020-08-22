Sachin Tendulkar wished his fans a happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 on the special occasion of the festival on August 22 (Saturday). The Master Blaster took to Instagram to wish his fans on the auspicious day. Tendulkar shared a picture of himself praying to Lord Ganesha and wished everyone a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival is celebrated to observe the arrival of Lord Ganesha, also known as Ganpati Bappa, along with his mother Goddess Parvati from Kalisha Parvat. The festival is celebrated for 10 days before the Ganpati Visarjan ceremony. Tendulkar joined his family in welcoming Lore Ganesha to his household. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Greetings: Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, Virender Sehwag Lead Cricket Fraternity in Wishing Fans on Ganesh Utsav.

Tendulkar shared a picture of him praying to Lord Ganesha with his hands folded. His wife Anjali is seen sitting beside him as they worship Lord Ganesha and ask for his blessings. “गणेश चतुर्थीच्या तुम्हा सर्वांना खूप खूप शुभेच्छा. गणपती बाप्पा मोरया, मंगलमूर्ती मोरया! (Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all of you. Ganpati Bappa Moraya, Mangalamurti Moraya!)” Tendulkar captioned the picture. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes in English: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, SMSes And Ganpati GIF Images to Share on Ganesh Utsav.

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Fans Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020

Several from the cricket fraternity, including Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and Gautam Gambhir also took to social media to wish everyone a happy Ganpati Chaturthi. Sehwag shared a picture of him worshipping Ganpati Bappa while Gambhir joined the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Harbhajan Singh in sharing a picture of the God and wish everyone.

Tendulkar, meanwhile, is expected to travel with the Mumbai Indians squad to UAE for IPL 2020. The 47-year-old has been the mentor of the Mumbai Indians since 2013 and will hope to guide the young boys to another IPL title. Mumbai Indians are the defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions and hold the record of four IPL titles.

