Harbhajan Singh Recalls 2001 Series Against Australia, Takes a Dig at Aussie Players by Calling them Bad Losers

Harbhajan Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

We all remember India’s Test win against Australia in 2001 at the Eden Gardens and till date, the Australian complain about the bad decisions made during the Test match. Now in the latest Instagram with Ravichandran Ashwin, he asked the Aussie players to not whine and complain about the same. He also went on to label the Aussies as bad losers. In the three-match Test series, Bhajji snapped 13 wickets as the three-game series was 1-1 when the two teams met in Kolkata. Harbhajan Singh Shares Glimpse of Dhauladhar Mountain Range From His House in Jalandhar and It Is Incredibly Beautiful! (View Pic).

India came back strongly from a follow on and went on to defeat Australia by 171 runs and thus clinched the Test series. Many of the cricketing pundits say that the series changed the face of cricket in India. Recently it was Mark Waugh who raised questions on the umpiring standards and called the dismissal the worst of all time. Adam Gilchrist himself also complained about the absence of Decision Review System (DRS) when a fan shared the clip of Harbhajan's hat-trick. Now, this surely did not go down well with Bhajji and he slammed the Aussies during the live chat with Ashwin.

"It was straight in line, it was going to spin as well. I think if I see that now... with DRS, it would have hit the stumps for sure. But that's McGrath for you. Australians are... they produced a lot of great players but are very bad losers. When it comes to losing a match from that situation... where they were, it must have given them a hard, hard time," Harbhajan Singh told R Ashwin. Bhajji also cited the example of the 2008 Sydney Test match and said that a lot of things didn’t work in our favour as well but that’s how the game works.