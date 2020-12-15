Hardik Pandya was in red-hot form during the recently concluded limited-overs series between India and Australia. The dasher scored 288 runs in six outings as the Men in Blue won one ODI and two T20I matches. However, the all-rounder is now back from national duty and is enjoying a gala time with his son Agastya. Recently, Hardik took to Instagram and shared yet another adorable picture with his little kid. The two Pandyas are all smiles in the photo as the comment section of the post got flooded with praises. Through the caption, the Mumbai Indians star also explained that they are laughing on the ‘five monkey’ rhyme. Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Picture With Son Agastya as All-Rounder Enjoys ‘Father Duty.’

“Father and son, Laughing on 5 little monkey rhyme,” the dasher wrote while sharing the pic. Hardik’s wife and Agastya’s mother Natasa Stankovic was also delighted after coming across the post as she commented with a heart and world emoji – showcasing that the duo mean the world to her. Meanwhile, let’s look at the super cute picture which will definitely make your day. Hardik Pandya Gives Away Man of the Series Award to T Natarajan, Praises Pacer.

Here's The Pic Shared By Pandya!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

While Pandya and many other Indian players are back from Australia, one Indian troop is still down under for the four-match Test series, starting from December 17. Although the visitors have fine memories from their last visit down under where they won the series 2-1, they’ll face a much formidable challenge this time around with Steve Smith and David Warner back in the Aussie squad.

Also, expectant father Virat Kohli will fly back to India after the first Test while Rohit Sharma is likely to join the team for the last two Test matches.

