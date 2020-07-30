South African cricketer Heinrich Klaasen celebrates his 29th birthday today (July 30, 2020). The wicket-keeper batsman made his debut for the national team against India in February 2018. The cricketer is known for his calm and composed approach on the field while also possessing the ability to clear the boundary rope when needed. So as Klassen turns a year older, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Born in Pretoria, South Africa, the wicket-keeper batsman burst onto the scene during the 2018 series between India and South Africa when he played some fantastic innings to lead his side to victories. These performances saw the Henrich Klassen being picked by Rajasthan Royals in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League. He has also represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in the cash-rich league.

Lesser-Known Facts About Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen was born on July 30, 1991, in Pretoria, South Africa

Heinrich Klaasen has made his ODI, Test and T20I debuts against India

Heinrich Klaasen got his maiden call-up to South Africa ODI squad to play against India after Faf Du Plessis’ injury

On February 29, 2020, Heinrich Klaasen scored his maiden ODI century against Australia

Heinrich Klaasen has played for Rajasthan Royals and Royals Challenges Bangalore in the Indian Premier League

Cricket South Africa’s National Academy coach, Shukri Conrad, termed Klassen as South Africa’s equivalent to MS Dhoni

