India Women or England Women, Who Will Qualify For Final If ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Semi-Final is Washed Out?

Threat of Washout Over IND vs ENG Game (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Threat of washout is looming over the India vs England clash in the semi-final 1 of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 as it has been raining heavily in the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The match has already been delayed and seems like, the all-important game could well get called off. Moreover, there is no reserve day for the semi-finals of the tournament. So, In case the match is washed out, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will automatically qualify for the final clash on the virtue of finishing higher in the group stages. India vs England Live Updates, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Semi-Final.

In the group stages of the gala tournament, India were placed in Group A while Heather Knight-led England were drafted in Group B. The Women in Blue put up a spectacular show in the league stages and won all their four matches against Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Courtesy their stellar performances, they finished the group stages at the pinnacle of Group A team standings.

On the other hand, England didn’t make a desirable start to the tournament as they won their opening clash against South Africa by six wickets. However, the inaugural winners of the tournament made an impeccable comeback and defeated Thailand, Pakistan and West Indies in the rest of the games. However, due to the loss against the Proteas side, they finished at second position at the end of group-stage games and this might cost them a spot in the finals.

Also, according to the new rules by the International Cricket Council (ICC), a minimum of 10 overs per side is needed to make the encounter possible. So, the game cannot be shortened beyond that and as per the current conditions, the chances of a full match is highly unlikely.