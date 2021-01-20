Afghanistan will play their first international match in 11 months when they host Ireland in a three-ODI match series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The series will begin with the first ODI match on January 21 (Thursday). Afghanistan vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abiu Dhabi. While the Afghans will be playing their first international match since March last year, Ireland have already toured England and also played UAE. The series will be part of the 2020-23 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the AFG vs IRE 1st ODI match, please scroll down for all relevant information.

This will be Afghanistan’s first series as part of the 2020-23 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League while Ireland have already played England. Ireland lost to England 2-1 and played a 1-1 draw with UAE. Afghanistan’s last international assignment before COVID-19 was also against Ireland which they won 2-1.

On Which TV Channel Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI 2021 Live Telecast is Available?

Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI match will be live telecast on Eurosport channels. Eurosport holds the broadcast rights for the AFG vs IRE OID series and will be providing live-action for all three games.

Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI match will be available on FanCode. But fans must pay a nominal fee to get access to the live streaming of the AFG vs IRE clash. Fans can follow the live action either on the FanCode app or on the website.

Squads

Afghanistan Squad: Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Asghar Afghan(c), Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Javed Ahmadi, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rahmat Shah, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sayed Shirzad, Azmatullah Omarzai.

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Gareth Delany, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Neil Rock, James McCollum, Shane Getkate.

