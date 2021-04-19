Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals take each other on in match 12 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021. The clash will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 19, 2021 (Monday). Both teams are coming into the game on the back of impressive wins in their previous IPL 2021 fixture. Meanwhile, fans searching for CSK vs RR, IPL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. CSK vs RR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

Chennai Super Kings looked sensational in their dominant win over Punjab Kings while Rajasthan Royals showed great grit to get over the line in a low run-chase against Delhi Capitals. Both teams lost their opening game of the season, but after wins in their previous game, will be aiming to extend the winning run at the expense of the other. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

CSK vs RR match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Chennai on April 15, 2021 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

IPL 2021 Live Score

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (CSK vs RR) match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Telugu/HD, Star Sports Tamil/HD, Star Sports Kannada/HS and Star Sports Bangla/HD channels on television. Fans wanting to watch the CSK vs RR IPL 2021 match online can catch the live action on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as the website. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps respectively.

The match will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali languages on various Star Sports channels. Fans searching for how to watch the DC vs PBKS game live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website.

