Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to take on each other in IPL 2020. The Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will take on each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in a while now. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and live telecast details of the game but before that, let’s have a look at the points table and their previous results. So Delhi Capitals walk into the game with a 15 runs loss over the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The team is placed on number two of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with four points in their kitty. DC vs KKR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Whereas, the Kolkata Knight Riders have stepped into the game with a 37-run win against the Rajasthan Royals. It was all thanks to the bowlers like Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Varun Chakravarthy who snapped a couple of wickets each and led the team to a 37 run win. This win earned them the number three spot of the IPL 2020 points table. So the match would be between table toppers. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match will be the opening clash of IPL 2020 and will take place on October 3, 2020 (Saturday). It has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the DC vs KKR IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the DC vs KKR game for its online fans in India.

