India and Australia will face each other in the first game of the four-match Test series. The clash will be played at the Adelaide Oval with Day 1 scheduled to start on December 17, 2020 (Thursday) at 09:30 am IST (Indian standard time). This will be the first-ever Day-Night encounter in the longest format between the two teams. India have played just one Pink-ball Test until now while the hosts have taken part in seven. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch India vs Australia 1st Test can scroll down below. IND vs AUS 1st Test 2020: Virat Kohli On Verge Of Breaking Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara's Records in Adelaide.

Both teams have injury problems to deal with as Australia will be without star man David Warner following his groin injury during the limited-overs series, same goes for India’s Ravindra Jadeja. Joe Burns and Matthew Wade likely to be the opening combination for Australia, meanwhile India will be playing Ravichandran Ashwin in the starting XI. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant after their brilliant showing in the practice games have been left out of the squad for the first game. Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant Miss Out as India Announce Playing XI for 1st Test Against Australia.

On Which Channel India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Live Telecast is Available?

Sony Pictures Network holds the official broadcasting rights for the India Tour of Australia and will be telecasting the IND vs AUS 1st Test 2020 match. Fans can tune into Sony SIX, Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 channels to watch the live-action of IND vs AUS 1st Test 2020 in SD and HD in both English and Hindi commentary.

India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Live Streaming Online on Sony LIV App

As Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasting partner of India Tour of Australia 2020, the IND vs AUS 1st Test 2020 will be streamed live on OTT platform Sony LIV. Fans can tune into the Sony LIV app and website to catch the live streaming of India vs Australia 1st Test 2020.

