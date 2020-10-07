The Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to take on Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and telecast details of the match but before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. Kolkata Knight Riders have faced a lot of backlashes after they lost the game against Delhi Capitals. The team lost by 15 runs against Shreyas Iyer’s men. Thus the netizens were quite angry with Dinesh Karthik and slammed him for his tactics. The netizens did not mince words and said that they would instead want Eoin Morgan to lead the team. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for KKR vs CSK IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have made it to the winning ways after a series of defeat. The team was placed on the last position of the points table after they registered a stunning 10 wicket win over the Kings XI Punjab. As of now, they are posted on number five of the IPL 2020 points table. The team has four points in their kitty. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match will be played at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match will be the opening clash of IPL 2020 and will take place on October 7, 2020 (Wednesday). It has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the KKR vs CSK IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the KKR vs CSK game for its online fans in India.

