Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their Indian Premier League 2020 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2020 (Wednesday). The Rohit Sharma-led side lost their opening game against CSK, meanwhile, KKR are playing their first game of the tournament. Fans searching for live streaming details of KKR vs MI, IPL 2020 clash can scroll down below for details including free love telecast, live streaming on Hotstar, live score updates related to the match. KKR vs MI, IPL 2020 5th Match Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders Open Campaign Against Mumbai Indians at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Kolkata Knight Riders have added the likes of Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton and Chris Green to their squad and will be looking for a positive start with a win against the record champions. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, who were lost their way in their opening game against CSK, will look to get their season back on track against a side they have a great record against. KKR vs MI IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Quinton de Kock, Pat Cummins and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy XI.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2020 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in UAE. The match will take place on September 23, 2020 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with the toss set to be held at 07:00 pm.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the KKR vs MI IPL 2020 match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 13 and will be providing the live-action. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi to telecast the match live with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting the match in English. Those wanting to watch the game live in regional languages can also watch it live on respective language Star Sports channels. Meanwhile, fans can follow the KKR vs MI game live-action on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match live for its online fans in India.

The two teams have met 25 teams in Indian Premier League with Mumbai Indians leading the head-to-head record 19-6. During last season, both teams recorded one victory each during the league stage. Rohit Sharma has a good record against KKR, scoring over 700 runs against the side from Kolkata. Sharma’s only IPL ton has also come against the same opponent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2020 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).