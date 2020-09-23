In the fifth match of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This is expected to be another close contest. Meanwhile, continue reading to find out the key players you can have in your Dream11 team for tonight’s KKR vs MI IPL 2020 match. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams in order to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick best players for your Dream11 team for KKR vs MI IPL 2020 match. KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 5.

KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Quinton de Kock

The South African is a wicket-keeper and opening batsman. In Dream11 team wicketkeepers often score good points as they are rewarded eight points for a catch and 12 for stumping. De Kock looked in good touch in the opening match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and he can play a big knock.

KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins is the most expensive overseas player in the history of the IPL for a reason. And KKR will hope he does well for the teams. You can have him in your Dream11 team as one of the best picks. KKR vs MI Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 5.

KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Tom Banton

The England youngster has already impressed in Big Bash League and recently against Pakistan. Pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium could suit Tom Banton’s style of batting, so make sure you have him in your KKR s MI Dream11 team.

KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Andre Russell

No surprises here, that Andre Russell features in the list. Russell will not just help you score big but your competitors as well. The West Indies all-rounder will be a common pick among all teams. So, have him in your Dream11 team as one of the best picks. Andre Russell Smashes Camera With his Power-Hitting, Fires a Warning to Mumbai Indians Ahead of KKR vs MI, IPL 2020.

KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Rohit Sharma

After ordinary first game, Rohit Sharma will be looking to bounce back. The opening batsman is known for big innings and who knows we might witness one tonight. Do pick the talented batsman while doing your Dream11 team selection for KKR vs MI match.

So, these five players are our choices of must have picks in your Dream11 fantasy playing XI. The KKR vs MI match takes place in Abu Dhabi and will begin at 7:30 pm IST. This will be KKR’s first match of the season while second for MI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2020 07:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).