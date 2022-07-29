Pakistan Women take on Barnados Women in their opening group game at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The clash will be played at Edgbaston on July 29, 2022 and has a start time of 11:30 PM IST. Sony Sports network channels would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the Sony LIV and website.

I had tears with a smile and goosebumps with a lot of excitement. It was a great great great honor to be the flag bearer of my beloved country Pakistan. Blessed 🙏🏻😇 #CommonwealthGames2022#PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/TXgsMlCqY7 — Bismah Maroof (@maroof_bismah) July 28, 2022

