The action in the Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) resumes with playoffs. In March, PSL T20 was suspended following the coronavirus pandemic and now the playoffs part of the tournament will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi between November 14 to 17, including the final. Four teams- Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Peshwar Zalmi- have made it to the playoffs. Meanwhile, cricket fans in India and Bangladesh looking to watch PSL 2020 online and on TV can continue reading for details regarding live streaming and free telecast of Pakistan Super League season five. In the Qualifier, Karachi Kings will take on Multan Sultans while in the Eliminator 1, Lahore Qalandars will be up against Peshwar Zalmi. MUL vs KAR PSL 2020 Qualifier Dream11 Team: Babar Azam, Shahid Afridi and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

How to Watch PSL 2020 Playoffs Free Live Telecast in India

Fans in India will be able to watch PSL 2020 playoffs available both online and on TV in India. For live TV telecast of PSL 2020 in India, fans will have to tune into Eurosport (formerly Dsport). The sports channel is available across leading DTH and cable TV providers.

How to Watch PSL 2020 Playoffs Live Streaming in India

Users looking to watch PSL 2020 playoffs online will have to log onto cricketgateway.com. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get the access to live streaming online of PSL 2020. Apart from it, Eurosport live streaming is available on Jio TV and Airtel Xstream mobile apps as well. Fans can watch PSL 2020 live on these platforms. LAH vs PES PSL 2020 Eliminator 1 Dream11 Team: Tamim Iqbal, Shoaib Malik, Shaheen Afridi and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

How to Watch PSL 2020 Playoffs Live Streaming and Free Telecast in Bangladesh

For fans in Bangladesh, PSL 2020 playoffs will be available both online and on TV as well. For PSL 2020 live streaming, fans in Bangladesh can access rabbitholebd.com. The PSL 2020 live streaming will be possibly made available on rabbitholebd’s YouTube channel as well. For free TV telecast, fans in Bangladesh can tune into Gazi TV also known as GTV. Fans around the world can watch live streaming of PSL 2020 on cricketgateway.com as well.

