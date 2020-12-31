Ben Stokes has been at the top of his game for a few years now and has produced many-game changing performances. The Englishman is regarded by many as one of the best all-rounder s of the last decade as his impact on the game is fairly evident. The 29-year-old was recently honoured by the ICC for his exploits, naming him in their Test and ODI Teams of the Decade. Virat Kohli Named Captain as ICC Announce Men’s Test Team of the Decade.

Ben Stokes took to social media to thank ICC and said that he is proud to be a part of both the teams. But the Englishman also added that he was a bit upset with the colour of the Test Team of the Decade cap due to its ‘Baggy and Green’ colour resembling the cap worn England’s long-term rivals Australia.

‘Very proud of both these cap’s,one of them just doesn’t seem right,it’s a bit BAGGY and GREEN 😉 thanks @icc’ Ben Stokes wrote on his Instagram account while sporting both the caps.

See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Stokes (@stokesy)

ICC saw the funny side of it and had a hilarious response to Ben Stokes. The governing body shared Drake’s famous ‘Hotline Bling’ meme with the singer’s face replaced by the Englishman. In the photo, Stokes was seen being disapproving of the Test cap while being happy with the ODI team of the decade cap.

ICC's reaction

Ben Stokes has been one of the best players in recent times and has been fundamental to England’s success. In 67 Tests, the 29-year-old has scored 4428 runs at an average of 37.84, while picking 158 wickets as well. In ODIs, he has 2682 runs and 70 wickets in 95 matches.

Ben Stokes also played a crucial part in England’s 2019 World Cup triumph. The all-rounder scored 465 runs and took seven wickets in 11 games while playing a game-changing knock in the finals which crowned England as World Champions from the jaws of defeat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2020 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).