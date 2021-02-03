The recent postponement of South Africa vs Australia Test series has made New Zealand the first team to qualify for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) finals. The Kane Williamson-led side has completed their quota of matches in the current WTC cycle and is currently holding the second spot. As the Kiwis can’t slip further in the team standings, they have sealed the berth for the summit clash at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Stadium later this year. The other spot will be taken by India, Australia, or England seated at the first, third and fourth position in the team standings. New Zealand Qualifies for Inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final, Wasim Jaffer Joins Twitterati in Congratulating Kiwis.

The Aussies had the chance to seal a place in the finals by beating South Africa in the three-match Test series. However, the fixture has been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic and they now have to rely upon the results of India vs England Test series which gets underway on February 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. As the opening clash of the high-stake series takes a countdown, let’s look at how England, Australia and India can qualify for the WTC finals. India vs England 2021 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of IND vs ENG Test, T20I and ODI Series.

ICC World Test Championship Final Qualification Scenario

India: Virat Kohli’s men are in the best position among the three teams to take the remaining spot in the finals. They just need to beat England in the upcoming series by winning at least two games. Team India are coming off a historic 2-1 Test series triumph over Australia and with the inclusion of Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma, they have been strengthened further. Moreover, they have lost just one Test at home since the last eight years.

India’s Qualification Scenario

IND 4-0 ENG

IND 3-0 ENG

IND 3-1 ENG

IND 2-0 ENG

IND 2-1 ENG

England: Like India, England also have destiny in their own hands, but they have to defy history. The Three Lions need to clinch the upcoming series by winning at least three out of the four games. India haven’t even lost a home Test series since 2012, and Joe Root’s men require nothing short of an extraordinary effort to make a place in the summit clash.

England’s Qualification Scenario

ENG 4-0 IND

ENG 3-0 IND

ENG 3-1 IND

Australia: Although the Aussies can’t play any more games in the current WTC cycle, they still have an outside chance of going through the finals. If India vs England Test series gets drawn or at least three games are drawn, Tim Paine’s men will go through. Even if the Three Lions win the series by winning less than three games, Australia will be benefited. However, all these scenarios are unlikely to come given India’s stellar home record.

Australia’s Qualification Scenario

IND 1-0 ENG

IND 0-1 ENG

IND 0-0 ENG

IND 1-1 ENG

IND 2-2 ENG

IND 1-2 ENG

IND 0-2 ENG

Hence, India are the hot favourites to win the upcoming series and set up a summit clash with New Zealand at the Lord’s. Although an official date for the finals is yet to come, reports suggest that the ultimate game will be played between June 18-22.

