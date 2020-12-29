Melbourne, December 29: Australia skipper Tim Paine said that opener David Warner looks good to go for the third Test that is scheduled to be played from January 7 in Sydney. "David (Warner) looks really good from what I have seen. He has obviously started training a bit and started running between the wickets. I think the early signs with him are very good for the third Test which is awesome for us," Paine told media on Tuesday.

Warner injured his groin during the second One-day International and had to miss the last ODI as well as the subsequent T20I series and the first two Tests. Australia coach Justin Langer had said prior to the second Test that Warner was batting well but had trouble running between the wickets. Paine was also hopeful of young opener Will Pucovski getting fit for the third Test although he was not aware of the concussion protocols he has to undergo. David Warner’s Wife, Candice, Jokingly Says, 'Sorry, Australia!' Suggests 'Marathon Sex' Might Be Reason Behind Cricketer’s Groin Injury.

Pucovski is having problems with concussion after he was hit by a bouncer from India A pace bowler Kartik Tyagi on the head during the first warm-up game in early December.

"Will Pucovski, he is not far away. My feeling with Will is he is close to returning. My conversation with him is that he is okay and excited to come into bubble and play. Whether he has ticked the (concussion) protocols or not is hard to say," added Paine.

