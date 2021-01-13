India and Australia will be looking to seal the series when they face each other in the final game of the series. IND vs AUS 4th Test will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane and the encounter gets underway on January 15, 2021 (Friday). Both teams are tied at 1-1 going into the game after India pulled off a great escape in the previous game. So before the encounter begins, here are some key players you must pick in your IND vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Team. India Likely Playing XI for 4th Test: T Natarajan Set to Make Debut, Mayank Agarwal to Play in Middle-Order at the Gabba.

Team India have an injury crisis as Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari have been ruled out of the final game after picking up injuries in the Sydney Test, while Jasprit Bumrah is also doubtful for the clash as he is suffering from an abdominal strain. These injuries could see T Natarajan make his debut in the longest format along with tweaks in several other positions for the visitors. Here are some players your mist pick in your fantasy team. Here’s Why Both Wriddhiman Saha & Rishabh Pant Should be in the Indian Playing XI for the Decider Test at the Gabba.

Steve Smith

After struggling for the first two games, Steve Smith finally found his form in the previous match and will be looking to build on it. The 31-year-old scored a brilliant century along with 80+ in the second innings and must be picked in your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Rishabh Pant

The wicket-keeper batsman showed his quality in the previous Test, almost taking Indian over the line with his aggressive batting and should be selected in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. The 23-year-old scored a quick-fire 97 in the second innings to add to his score of 30+ runs in the first.

Pat Cummins

The Australian pacer is having a brilliant series until now and should be a must-have in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. The 27-year-old has taken 15 wickets so far and has been the main threat for the hosts. His ability with the bat also makes him a brilliant asset to have on the team.

Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne has been the most consistent Australian batsman in this series and should be picked in your fantasy team. The 26-year-old couldn’t capitalise on starts in the first two games but delivered in the previous game, scoring 91 and 73 in the two innings.

Ravi Ashwin

With the injury crisis, Ravi Ashwin will be India’s senior-most and the premier bwoler in the final test. The 34-year-old has taken 12 wickets in the series and his exploits with the bat in the previous game make him a great option to have in your Dream11 Fantasy team.

