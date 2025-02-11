India is all set to take on England in the 3rd and final ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, February 12. India have already secured a dominant victory to the three-match series as they have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with only one match to go. Rohit Sharma and co has been on song in the first two matches of the series as they have secured a comfortable victory in both games while chasing. Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill shined in the first ODI while Rohit Sharma scored a stunning century in the second. Bowlers like Harshit Rana and Ravindra Jadeja also had good games and India will be confident to enter the ICC Champions Trophy with another win behind them. IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025: Top Five Players To Watch Out in India Against England Clash.

The third ODI will be a preparation match for both teams ahead of the much awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025. England did not have a great series so far, winning only one out of the 7 played and it has been a poor start for the Brendon McCullum-Jos Buttler duo. They will be short on confidence entering the CT 2025 if they don't get a win at the final ODI at Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, India are dominant and have momentum behind them. Fans will want such an exciting match to happen and will be eager to know whether rain will interrupt the match at any point of time. Fans eager to know whether it will rain during the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 will get the entire information here.

Ahmedabad Weather Report Live

Fortunately for the fans, there is no chances of precipitation during the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025. The sky is all set to remain clear for the entirety of the match. The winds are going to be steady and strong and the humidity percentage is also going to be low for the game. So it is unlikely that dew will impact the game in the second innings although there might be slight changes in conditions in the evening. Zaheer Khan Warns Against Gautam Gambhir’s ‘Excessive Flexibility’ in India’s White-Ball Setup.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Ahmedabad and its conditions will depend on the soil on offer. Last time an ODI was played at the venue it was the 2023 World Cup final and the soil had good proportions of black soil. In that there will be stickiness, dryness and a bit of low bounce. A tinge of moisture in the second half can mean better conditions while chasing. Teams will want to chase if they win the toss here.

