England (ENG) will take on India (IND) in the first T20I of the three-match series on July 07, 2022 (Thursday), at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in West End, Southampton. The highly anticipated face-off between the two cricket giants will kick-start at 10:30 PM as per IST. Fans who play fantasy cricket are searching for Dream11 team prediction for IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2022 face-off. Meanwhile, you can scroll down below for all the IND vs ENG Dream11 tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Rohit Sharma Hits the Nets After Recovering From COVID-19, Trains With Ravi Ashwin Ahead of England Limited-Overs Series (Watch Video).

India will be playing their first-ever T20 match at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground on Thursday. Men in Blue will be eager to do well in the T20I series after being denied the Test series win by England, who won the final test by a record chase of 378 runs. India will be playing their first T20I against England without the big names like Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. However, the two players will join the squad in subsequent matches. On the other side, Jonny Bairstow will be absent from the England side. Despite this, both the teams have enough star performers who can prove to be good value for money.

ENG vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Jos Buttler (ENG) can be taken as our wicket-keeper.

ENG vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Ruturaj Gaikwad (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Liam Livingstone (ENG), Ishan Kishan (IND), Deepak Hooda (IND) are our batters for Dream11 fantasy team.

ENG vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Moeen Ali (ENG), and Hardik Pandya (IND) could be our all-rounders.

ENG vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), David Willey (ENG), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) could form the bowling attack.

ENG vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jos Buttler (ENG), Ruturaj Gaikwad (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Liam Livingstone (ENG), Ishan Kishan (IND), Deepak Hooda (IND), Moeen Ali (ENG), Hardik Pandya (IND), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), David Willey (ENG), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND).

Jos Buttler (ENG) could be named as the captain of your ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Liam Livingstone (ENG) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

